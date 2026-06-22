Photos: CHICAGO Celebrates Its Newest Stars Krysta Rodriguez and Matteo Lane

Comedian, actor and singer Matteo Lane made his Broadway debut tonight as "Billy Flynn" joining Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez, who took her first bow as "Roxie Hart" on Monday, June 15. Check out photos from the show as the newest stars of the cell block take their first joint curtain call!

Red Concepción also returned to the Cell Block this evening as "Amos Hart".

Matteo Lane stars as Billy Flynn for four weeks only, through July 19. "Dancing With The Stars" three-time champion Mark Ballas returns as Billy Flynn for a four-week limited engagement starting July 20th, after his record breaking run in Chicago earlier this year.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Nicole Benoit, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, and Jeff Sullivan.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

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