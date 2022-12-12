Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
Photos: Broadway Community Uplifts Asians On Broadway at KPOP

The event was organized by Grace Aki, and uplifted by the Broadway Community and the cast Broadway's KPOP.

Dec. 12, 2022  

On Saturday at 6 pm in the Gershwin Alley outside Circle in the Square Theater, the Broadway community gathered to celebrate and uplift everyone in the Broadway community, especially KPOP Broadway! The event was organized by Grace Aki, and uplifted by the Broadway Community and the cast of KPOP Broadway.

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the Broadway run of KPOP sadly came to a conclusion on December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre. The final performance hosted a special Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Community Event and panel discussion to celebrate and reflect on AAPI representation on Broadway and beyond.

KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman; book by Jason Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; music and lyrics by Max Vernon; and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

See photos below!

Photo Credit: Shin Kurokawa / inJoy Entertainment LLC

Lina Rose Lee with KPOP cast members and fans

Fans at Broadway Community Uplifts Asians on Broadway

Aubie Merrylees

Abraham Lim

Eddy Lee

Kevin Woo

Broadway Community Uplifts Asians on Broadway

Luna

Min with Helen Park

Marina Kondo

Kevin Woo

Kate Mina Lin

James Kho, Lina Rose Lee and Patrick Park

Broadway Community Uplifts Asians on Broadway

Kevin Woo and Luna


