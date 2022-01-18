Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate PBS' REOPENING: THE BROADWAY REVIVAL

The documentary premieres on PBS on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Jan. 18, 2022  

Great Performances - Reopening: The Broadway Revival pulls the curtain back on some of Broadway's most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A music-filled, intimate production told by the people who've been achieving the entertainment industry's largest comeback, Great Performances - Reopening: The Broadway Revival premieres Friday, January 21 at 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app as part of #PBSForTheArts.

The film screened for a Broadway-filled audience last night, January 17, at The Roxy Hotel and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos below!

Offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access to shows including "Wicked," "Aladdin," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Jagged Little Pill," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Waitress" and others, the film follows each production's journey as cast and crew reunite, rehearse and re-stage for their long-anticipated reopening nights.

Hosted by three-time New York Emmy Award-winning journalist and host of "On Stage" on Spectrum News NY1, Frank DiLella, the documentary is told by Broadway stars and legends, including 2021 Tony Award winner for Best Actress in a Musical Adrienne Warren ("Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"), 2021 Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical Aaron Tveit ("Moulin Rouge"), Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Waitress"), Michael James Scott ("Aladdin"), Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley ("Jagged Little Pill"), Alexandra Billings ("Wicked"), Jawan M. Jackson ("Ain't Too Proud"), Jeanna de Waal ("Diana: The Musical"), Rachel Tucker ("Come From Away"), Tony nominee Andrew Rannells, Tony nominee Norm Lewis ("Chicken and Biscuits"), Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke ("Caroline, or Change"), Tony winner Lea Salonga, Tony winner and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, Tony winner Chita Rivera, Tony winner Laura Benanti, Tony winner David Rockwell and the legendary award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Movie Poster for Reopening: The Broadway Revival

William Ivey Long

Dominic Fumusa and lana Levine

Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella

Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella and Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams

Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams

Frank DiLella and David Phoenix

Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella and Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams

Ben Davis

Cade Hudson, Marybeth Mahoney and Christopher DiLella

Frank DiLella and Christopher DiLella

Becky Brewer, Marybeth Mahoney, Frank DiLella, Kerry McGrath and Christopher DiLella

Frank DiLella and Annika Pergament

Director of Photography Derek Sexton Horani

David Rockwell

Frank DiLella and Mike Killmon

Frank DiLella and Stellene Volandes

Julia Murney

Julia Murney

Frank DiLella and Patricia DiLella

Frank DiLella, Patricia DiLella and Christopher DiLella

Frank DiLella and Noble Black

Frank DiLella and Amy Wilder

Jeanna de Waal

City Council Member Erik Bottcher and Frank DiLella

Frank DiLella and Will Ganss

Frank DiLella and Thomas Schumacher

Craig Burns, Benton Whitley, Frank DiLella, Jen Namoff and CJ Johnston

Jen Namoff and CJ Johnston

Jen Namoff

Brian Moreland

Baruch Shemtov

Michael James Scott

Cody Williams, Frank DiLella, Michael James Scott and Elizabeth Stanley

Michael James Scott and Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Jeremy Merrifield and Michael James Scott

Marc Tumminelli, Frank DiLella and Blake Ross

Frank DiLella and Blake Ross

Cody Williams, Cinematographer Jess Orsburn, Frank DiLella, Morgan Wiener and Ashlyn Hoag

Christopher J. Hanke

Kevin Lally, Frank DiLella and Rob Shmalo

Daniel Reichard

Daniel Reichard

Patrick McCollum and Daniel Reichard

Christopher J. Hanke, Julia Murney and Daniel Reichard

Cody Williams and Alysha Umphress

Alysha Umphress

Alysha Umphress

Jawan M. Jackson

Jawan M. Jackson

Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella

Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams and Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella

Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams and Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella

Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams

William Ivey Long and David Rockwell

William Ivey Long and Frank DiLella

Jeanna de Waal and William Ivey Long

Cody Williams, Jeanna de Waal, Frank DiLella Alysha Umphress and Jawan M. Jackson

Jeanna de Waal and Alysha Umphress


