Photos: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate PBS' REOPENING: THE BROADWAY REVIVAL
The documentary premieres on PBS on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Great Performances - Reopening: The Broadway Revival pulls the curtain back on some of Broadway's most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A music-filled, intimate production told by the people who've been achieving the entertainment industry's largest comeback, Great Performances - Reopening: The Broadway Revival premieres Friday, January 21 at 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app as part of #PBSForTheArts.
The film screened for a Broadway-filled audience last night, January 17, at The Roxy Hotel and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos below!
Offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access to shows including "Wicked," "Aladdin," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Jagged Little Pill," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Waitress" and others, the film follows each production's journey as cast and crew reunite, rehearse and re-stage for their long-anticipated reopening nights.
Hosted by three-time New York Emmy Award-winning journalist and host of "On Stage" on Spectrum News NY1, Frank DiLella, the documentary is told by Broadway stars and legends, including 2021 Tony Award winner for Best Actress in a Musical Adrienne Warren ("Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"), 2021 Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical Aaron Tveit ("Moulin Rouge"), Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Waitress"), Michael James Scott ("Aladdin"), Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley ("Jagged Little Pill"), Alexandra Billings ("Wicked"), Jawan M. Jackson ("Ain't Too Proud"), Jeanna de Waal ("Diana: The Musical"), Rachel Tucker ("Come From Away"), Tony nominee Andrew Rannells, Tony nominee Norm Lewis ("Chicken and Biscuits"), Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke ("Caroline, or Change"), Tony winner Lea Salonga, Tony winner and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth, Tony winner Chita Rivera, Tony winner Laura Benanti, Tony winner David Rockwell and the legendary award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Movie Poster for Reopening: The Broadway Revival
Dominic Fumusa and lana Levine
Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella
Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella and Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams
Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams
Frank DiLella and David Phoenix
Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella and Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams
Cade Hudson, Marybeth Mahoney and Christopher DiLella
Frank DiLella and Christopher DiLella
Becky Brewer, Marybeth Mahoney, Frank DiLella, Kerry McGrath and Christopher DiLella
Frank DiLella and Annika Pergament
Director of Photography Derek Sexton Horani
Frank DiLella and Mike Killmon
Frank DiLella and Stellene Volandes
Frank DiLella and Patricia DiLella
Frank DiLella, Patricia DiLella and Christopher DiLella
Frank DiLella and Noble Black
City Council Member Erik Bottcher and Frank DiLella
Frank DiLella and Will Ganss
Frank DiLella and Thomas Schumacher
Craig Burns, Benton Whitley, Frank DiLella, Jen Namoff and CJ Johnston
Jen Namoff and CJ Johnston
Cody Williams, Frank DiLella, Michael James Scott and Elizabeth Stanley
Michael James Scott and Elizabeth Stanley
Jeremy Merrifield and Michael James Scott
Marc Tumminelli, Frank DiLella and Blake Ross
Cody Williams, Cinematographer Jess Orsburn, Frank DiLella, Morgan Wiener and Ashlyn Hoag
Kevin Lally, Frank DiLella and Rob Shmalo
Patrick McCollum and Daniel Reichard
Christopher J. Hanke, Julia Murney and Daniel Reichard
Cody Williams and Alysha Umphress
Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella
Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams and Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella
Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams and Host/Executive Producer Frank DiLella
Director/Executive Producer Cody Williams
William Ivey Long and David Rockwell
William Ivey Long and Frank DiLella
Jeanna de Waal and William Ivey Long
Cody Williams, Jeanna de Waal, Frank DiLella Alysha Umphress and Jawan M. Jackson