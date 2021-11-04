Photos: Ariana DeBose Featured on Out Magazine's Cover For the 2021 Out100

In celebration of its 300th issue, Out Magazine is having a weeklong celebration with new covers being unveiled each day. Today, it was revealed that Broadway veteran, and star of the upcoming West Side Story film, Ariana DeBose, is the last of the six covers to be featured.

The previous cover stars include Elvira, Elliot Page, Law Roach, Governor Jared Polis, and Symone.

In the interview, DeBose talks about being an Afro-Latinx queer woman creating inroads for the unrepresented.

"I am a Black-identifying biracial queer Afro-Latina," she said. I say this frequently, and some people don't really get it, but most people do.... I am America. I am just damn near every member of every marginalized community possible."

She also talked about West Side Story, PBS's Wicked in Concert, the importance of art and theater in today's political climate, coming out and stereotyping, and more.

The issue hits stands on November 22, 2021 and is available digitally today.

Check out photos below!

Ariana DeBose was most recently seen in her Tony-nominated role of Disco Donna in SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. Other Broadway credits include: Jane in the original Broadway cast of A Bronx Tale, HAMILTON : An American Musical, the Tony Winning revival of Pippin as a Leading Player, directed by Diane Paulus. In the 2013 Broadway season she originated the role of Mary Wilson of the Supremes (Diana Ross cover) in "Motown the Musical" & Nautica in Andy Blankenbuhler's "Bring It On the Musical." Other credits include: Top 20 finalist on Season 6 of the FOX hit So You Think You Can Dance; OLTL Star Crossed Lovers Series."

She made her New York debut in Steven Sondhiem's "COMPANY" with the New York Philharmonic, conducted by Paul Gemigani, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Martha Plimpton of Raising Hope, Christina Hendricks of Mad Men, Stephen Colbert, and the great Patti LuPone.