In this episode of “Half Hour”, we take a deeper dive into the 2025 Off-Broadway production of A Christmas Carol at Perelman Performing Arts Center, adapted by Jack Thorne and staged by Matthew Warchus and Thomas Caruso.
Photos: Andy Karl and the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Meet the Press
Performances will run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
Matthew Warchus' production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic, A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne will return to Perelman Performing Arts Center this holiday season! Performances begin on Friday, November 20, 2026 with an opening set for Thursday, December 3, 2026. This is a limited run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
The cast is led by Andy Karl as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Jesse Aaronson as Bob Cratchit, Mikey Fabisch as Young Ebenezer, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father / Marley, Joe Joseph as Fred, Tamika Lawrence as Ghost of Christmas Present / Mrs. Fezziwig, Titan Cody Love making his stage debut as Tiny Tim, Micah Fay Lupin as Tiny Tim, Madalynn Mathews as Jess, Madison Mosley as Little Fan, Anne L. Nathan as Ghost of Christmas Past, Anna Roman as Belle, Celia Mei Rubin as Swing, Harry Thornton as Ferdy/George, Felix Torrez-Ponce as Swing, Matthew Whennell-Clark as Nicholas, Grace Yoo as Mrs. Cratchit.
The creative team includes Thomas Caruso (Co-Direction for PAC NYC), Rob Howell (Sets & Costume), Hugh Vanstone (Lights), Simon Baker (Sound), Christopher Nightingale (Composer and Arranger), Lizzi Gee (Movement), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design), Adam Rothenberg (Music Director), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Jim Carnahan, CSA; Jason Thinger, CSA; Rachael Jimenez, CSA, (Casting), Andrew Wade (Voice and Dialect Director), Celia Mei Rubin (Associate Movement). Production Stage Manager: Jo Fernandez. Assistant Stage Managers: Savanha Moore, Kevin Jinghong Zhu.
On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast and creative team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Podcasts
A Christmas Carol: Behind the Scenes of Melbourne’s Festive Favourite with Aisha Aidara
What makes A Christmas Carol such a timeless holiday classic? In this episode, Eliza chats with Aisha Aidara, current cast member of the Melbourne production, about stepping back into the role of Little Fan, the joy of festive cast traditions, and managing the whirlwind of 8-show weeks.
Ep242 - Jefferson Mays: Making Storytelling Cool Again
Jefferson Mays is currently on Broadway in his original interpretation of "A Christmas Carol" doing perhaps what he does best: playing multiple roles in a single show.
Episode 87: A Christmas Carol: Past, Present, and Future
This week, Jamie and Rob put together their first ever holiday episode, taking a look at the perennial classic “A Christmas Carol”. First, they explore the history behind the Charles Dickens novella and its leap to the stage.