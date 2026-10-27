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Photos: Andy Karl and the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Meet the Press

Performances will run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

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Matthew Warchus' production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic, A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne will return to Perelman Performing Arts Center this holiday season! Performances begin on Friday, November 20, 2026 with an opening set for Thursday, December 3, 2026. This is a limited run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

The cast is led by Andy Karl as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Jesse Aaronson as Bob Cratchit, Mikey Fabisch as Young Ebenezer, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father / Marley, Joe Joseph as Fred, Tamika Lawrence as Ghost of Christmas Present / Mrs. Fezziwig, Titan Cody Love making his stage debut as Tiny Tim, Micah Fay Lupin as Tiny Tim, Madalynn Mathews as Jess, Madison Mosley as Little Fan, Anne L. Nathan as Ghost of Christmas Past, Anna Roman as Belle, Celia Mei Rubin as Swing, Harry Thornton as Ferdy/George, Felix Torrez-Ponce as Swing, Matthew Whennell-Clark as Nicholas, Grace Yoo as Mrs. Cratchit.

The creative team includes Thomas Caruso (Co-Direction for PAC NYC), Rob Howell (Sets & Costume), Hugh Vanstone (Lights), Simon Baker (Sound), Christopher Nightingale (Composer and Arranger), Lizzi Gee (Movement), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design), Adam Rothenberg (Music Director), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Jim Carnahan, CSA; Jason Thinger, CSA; Rachael Jimenez, CSA, (Casting), Andrew Wade (Voice and Dialect Director), Celia Mei Rubin (Associate Movement). Production Stage Manager: Jo Fernandez. Assistant Stage Managers: Savanha Moore, Kevin Jinghong Zhu.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

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