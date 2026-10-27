Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BroadwayWorld Readers Share What Musical They Want in the GLEE Reboot
Following last week's news of the Glee reboot, Gleeks immediately began to predict what musicals could be featured in the new episodes.
Following last week's news of the Glee reboot, Gleeks immediately began to predict what musicals could be featured in the new episodes. While the original run featured iconic moments with songs from Wicked, Funny Girl, and The Rocky Horror Show, BroadwayWorld readers are pitching new ideas to Ryan Murphy.
Check out the most popular answers to our recent prompt below before the reboot begins production next year.
Maybe Happy Ending
While Darren Criss has not yet been announced to join the series, fans want to hear songs from his recent Tony-winning musical on the series.
Heathers the Musical
It's hard to not picture three Cheerios performing "Candy Store" from the hit Off-Broadway musical.
Dear Evan Hansen
Since Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway the year after Glee ended, it might be time for a student to sing "Waving Through A Window" while walking through the halls of McKinley High.
Mean Girls
"I'd Rather Be Me" from the musical adaptation of the hit Tina Fey film would fit perfectly for a scene inside Will Schuester's classroom.
Hadestown
Another long-running musical that premiered after the original series' run ended.
Waitress
"She Used to Be Mine" is one of the most popular show tunes of the past decade. It's hard to imagine a Glee reboot without it.
The Notebook
Similar to "She Used to Be Mine" and "Waving Through A Window," "My Days" is the perfect musical theatre showstopper for a Glee club student to perform.
Chess
After Lea Michele manifested starring in Funny Girl on Broadway through Rachel Barry's Glee performances, perhaps the series should take on her follow up to Fanny Brice: Florence Vassy.
The Outsiders
Filled with perfect songs for the men of the Glee club.
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