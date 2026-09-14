Hot Tickets of the Week: HEATHERS, THE GREAT GATSBY & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting September 14, 2026.

Heathers: The Musical

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody. Catch it before it closes on October 11, 2026.

Read More: First Look at the New Stars of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. Schmigadoon! recently had a big night at the 2026 Tony Awards, winning for Best Musical and in three other categories.

Read More: Jennifer Simard Debuts As 'Mildred Layton' in SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Stranger Things is the most Tony-winning play of the season! In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

Read More: Go Into the Void at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway

The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical. The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. The show is currently led by Broadway newcomer China Anne McClain and Ryan McCartan.

Read More: China Anne McClain, Ryan McCartan and More in THE GREAT GATSBY

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More: THE LOST BOYS Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released on CD and Vinyl in October