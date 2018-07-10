Photo Throwback: Geoffrey Holder and Carmen De Lavallade at a Benefit Party in 1983

Take a look back into BroadwayWorld's archives with this throwback from when Geoffrey Holder and Carmen de Lavallade attended a Benefit Party in 1983! Check out the photos below!

Husband and wife Geoffrey Holder and Carmen de Lavallade are two very successful dancers and actors. Holder, a Trinidad native is also a painter and has had his art showcased in several major international exhibitions. Holder won two Tony Awards for his direction and costume design for the hit Broadway musical The Wiz. In addition, he has designed and choreographed ballets for the Dance Theatre of Harlem, Alvin AileyAmerican Dance Theater and Pennsylvania Ballet. Holder was featured in numerous films including the James Bond film Live and Let Die and as the 7UP commercial's "UnCola Man." Holder is also known for his radio voiceovers, bearing his deep baritone voice.

A graduate of Los Angeles' Jefferson High School, Carmen de Lavallade is a dancer, choreographer, stage and film actress. Carmen de Lavallade studied other art forms including painting, set design, music and more. De Lavallade received her inspiration from her cousin, dancer Janet Collins, who first Black ballerina to dance with the Metropolitan Opera in New York. It was with Holder that de Lavallade choreographed her signature solo, Come Sunday. A documentary entitled Carmen & Geoffrey chronicles their careers, life and marriage. She appeared as a key dance in Carmen Jones and was the creative muse.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Geoffrey Holder and wife Carmen de Lavallade dancing at a Benefit Party on September 1, 1983 in New York City.



