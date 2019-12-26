Photo Flashback: Bea Arthur Attends Actor's Studio Awards In 1980
For today's photo flashback, we're checking in with Bea Arthur as she attends an Actors Studio awards ceremony in New York City in 1980.
Flashback with Broadway's favorite golden girl below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Bea Arthur Attending an Actor's Studio Awards Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. March 1980
Related Articles
From This Author Walter McBride
As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)
Photo Coverage: Remembering Multi-Platinum Songwriter Allee Willis
Photo Coverage: Remembering Tony Award-Winner Richard Easton
Photo Coverage: Remembering Veteran Actor Danny Aiello
Photo Flashback: Rosemary Murphy in 1980
Photo Coverage: Inside the Final #eduHAM Q&A of 2019
Photo Flashback: Bette Midler on Broadway