Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominees Jeff Daniels & Janet McTeer on 2010
Jeff Daniels & Janet McTeer during the Meet & Greet for the new cast announcement for the Tony Award-winning play "GOD OF CARNAGE" at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. February 16, 2010
Related Articles
From This Author Walter McBride
As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)
Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Bryan Cranston THE MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE YEARS
Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominees Jeff Daniels & Janet McTeer on 2010
Photo Coverage: HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE, and More Take Home Outer Critics Circle Awards at 69th Annual Ceremony
Photo Coverage: The Stars Arrive at the 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Beth Leavel Stars in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN in 2008
Photo Coverage: Robert Whitehead Award Ceremony Honors Tom Kirdahy