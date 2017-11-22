Photo Flash: WILL & GRACE Christmas Special Time Travels to Explore Homosexuality in 1912

On a special holiday episode of WILL & GRACE titled "A Gay Olde Christmas", Will and Grace revisit early twentieth century New York to explore homosexuality in 1912. Leslie Jordan guest stars in the episode which will also pays tribute to late actress Debbie Reynolds. The show will feature a photo of Reynolds, who portrayed Grace's mother, Bobbi Adler, on the NBC comedy.

In the Christmas episode, Will becomes a closeted man in the year 1912 who is married to Grace. Karen is now a poor woman living in a New York tenement and Jack is a sailor savoring his time with his fellow seamen. The episode airs Tuesday, December 5th at 9/8c on NBC. Check out first look photos below!



A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

Photos by: Chris Haston/NBC





