Photo Flash: Vassar & New York Stage and Film Gears Up for Powerhouse Season!

Vassar & New York Stage and Film will soon present the 34th Powerhouse Season, which brings together some of the most influential theatrical voices working today for fully-staged productions, workshop presentations, and readings of new plays and musicals in progress.

The programming includes new works by Spring Awakening creators and two-time Tony® winners Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik; three-time Tony® winner Jason Robert Brown; and playwright Halley Feiffer, among many others. The 34th Powerhouse Season will be presented at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY from June 22 through July 29, 2018. For more information, visit powerhouse.vassar.edu.

Vassar & New York Stage and Film's Powerhouse collaboration continues to be the launching pad for some of the most groundbreaking new works for the American theater, with countless productions in New York City, regionally and internationally. Notably, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton and Stephen Karam's The Humans-the 2016 Tony® winners for Best Musical and Best Play, respectively-received early development at Powerhouse, and Powerhouse presented first-look productions of two daring new works that were named finalists for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama: Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, which moved directly from its Powerhouse premiere to recent celebrated runs at The Playwrights Realm and Lincoln Center Theater in NYC; and Taylor Mac's A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, which is currently on an international tour. Among 30 other projects developed recently at Powerhouse with new or upcoming major productions: Amy and the Orphans off-Broadway at the Roundabout Theatre Company; Head Over Heels, the new Go-Go's musical at San Francisco's Curran and Broadway; Lucy Thurber's play Transfers at MCC Theater; the Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz, Rick Elice musical This Ain't No Disco, Ngozi Anyanwu's The Homecoming Queen, and Lauren Yee's The Great Leap at Atlantic Theater Company; and the David Bryan, Joe DiPietro musical Diana at La Jolla Playhouse.

Earlier today, company members for this summer season gathered to meet the press and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

