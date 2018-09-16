Photo Flash: Tracie Thoms, Eric William MorrisÂ and More Visit GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Click Here for More Articles on GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER have had many guests from the Broadway community throughout its run. Among those were Lori Tan Chinn, Baayork Lee,Paul Shaffer, Andre De Shields, Denise Burse, Tracie Thoms, Jose Llana, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Marsha Mason, Alex Newell, Daniel K. Isaac, the kids from SCHOOL OF ROCK, Eric William Morris and his cast members from KING KONG.

Check out photos of these rockin' backstage guests below, as we say goodbye to the show today.

Helmed by Tony Award winner John Rando and featuring choreography by Chris Bailey, GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER closes today, September 16 following the evening performance. It will have played 30 previews and 40 performances.

GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER features original music and lyrics by Mark Allen, a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz, with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The creative team includes Tony Award winners Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design) in addition to Music Direction by Sonny Paladino.

The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER features Mitchell Jarvis, Jay Klaitz, Manu Narayan, Paul Whitty, Sawyer Nunes, Marilu Henner, Kelli Barrett, Becca Kötte, Garth Kravits, Tamika Lawrence, Noa Solorio, Brandon Williams, Lindsey Brett Carothers, Ryan Duncan, Scott Richard Foster, Jenny Hill, Nehal Joshi, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson, Ian Ward, and Tad Wilson.

The cast recently gathered to record the cast album at Power Station and SH-K-BOOM RECORDS will release it later this year.

Mitch Papadopoulos always wanted to be the next Bruce Springsteen, but he left those daydreams behind for a day job. When this big-shot banker is handed a pink slip on his 40th birthday, he's forced to move back in with his mom in New Jersey.

A run-in with his former music rival leads to a threat of foreclosure on Mitch's family home, unless he can win The Battle of the Bands-a rematch over 25 years in the making. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win back his house, his pride-and maybe even the high school sweetheart he left behind-proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER is produced by Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Roy Putrino, Scott Abrams, Sandi Moran, Carl Daikeler, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Rob Kolson, Marie Barton Stevenson, H. Richard Hopper, Richard Roth, Marguerite Hoffman, Diego Kolankowsky, Gary Nelson, Brian Cromwell Smith, Witzend Productions, David Bryant, Darrell Hankey, Trevor Coates, Ladybug Productions, Jim Wagstaffe, Laura Z. Barket, Judith Manocherian, John McGrain, Steve Reynolds, Sal Buscemi, Douglas K. Atamian, Rich Battista, Frederic J. Siegel, BF Investments, and Sean Attebury. The Associate Producers for the production are Kayla Greenspan and Valerie Novakoff.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

