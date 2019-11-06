Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Last night, "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" honored the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that took viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast were interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.
The production starred Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley in a newly created role, The Emcee.
See photos from the live event below!
Photo Credits: ABC/Mitch Haaseth & Eric McCandless
Shaggy, Auli'i Cravalho, Graham Phillips
Graham Phillips and Auli'i Cravalho
Graham Phillips and Auli'i Cravalho
Auli'i Cravalho and Queen Latifah
Jodi Benson, SHAGGY, Auli'i Cravalho, Graham Phillips, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Queen Latifah
Shaggy
Shaggy
Shaggy
John Stamos, Amber Riley, and Shaggy
Queen Latifah and Auli'i Cravalho
Auli'i Cravalho
Auli'i Cravalho
Auli'i Cravalho