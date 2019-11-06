Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on The Little Mermaid Live

Last night, "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" honored the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that took viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast were interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.

The production starred Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley in a newly created role, The Emcee.

See photos from the live event below!

Photo Credits: ABC/Mitch Haaseth & Eric McCandless





