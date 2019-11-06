The Little Mermaid Live
Click Here for More Articles on The Little Mermaid Live

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

Article Pixel Nov. 6, 2019  

Last night, "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" honored the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that took viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast were interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.

The production starred Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley in a newly created role, The Emcee.

See photos from the live event below!

Photo Credits: ABC/Mitch Haaseth & Eric McCandless

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Shaggy, Auli'i Cravalho, Graham Phillips

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Queen Latifah

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Graham Phillips and Auli'i Cravalho

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Graham Phillips and Auli'i Cravalho

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
John Stamos

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
John Stamos

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Graham Phillips

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Queen Latifah

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Auli'i Cravalho and Queen Latifah

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Queen Latifah

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Jodi Benson, SHAGGY, Auli'i Cravalho, Graham Phillips, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Queen Latifah

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Shaggy

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Shaggy

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Shaggy

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
John Stamos, Amber Riley, and Shaggy

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Queen Latifah

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Queen Latifah and Auli'i Cravalho

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Auli'i Cravalho

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Auli'i Cravalho

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Graham Phillips

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Graham Phillips

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Jodi Benson

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Amber Riley

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Auli'i Cravalho

Photo Flash: See Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
Graham Phillips



Related

From This Author TV News Desk

  • 99 Neighbors Share Single '19'
  • MelodyVR to Launch Nov. 13 on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • The Allman Betts Band Announce Full Lineup For ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL
  • World-Renowned Jazz Musician Rick Braun Raises over $90,000 for Autism School