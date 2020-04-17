Photo Flash: See Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, & More in the WEST SIDE STORY Film!

Click Here for More Articles on West Side Story Film

Ariana DeBose took to Instagram to share some new photos from the highly-anticipated film adaptation of West Side Story!

DeBose captured the photos, "Our Shark family in @peopleenespanol! I can't wait to share #WestSideStoryMovie with you"

See them below!

The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penned the film's screenplay.

West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.





Related Articles