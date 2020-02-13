Photo Flash: Jason Babinsky, Carla Gugino and More in Atlantic Theater Company's ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE
Anatomy of a Suicide began performance on February 1 and opens on Tuesday, February 18 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is a limited run through March 15, 2020.
Take a look at photos below!
Anatomy of a Suicide features Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Carla Gugino ("Jett"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo ("Reign"), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).
Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters.
Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster
Carla Gugino, Vince Nappo and Celeste Arias
Carla Gugino and Jason Babinsky
Carla Gugino, Ava Briglia, Celeste Arias, Jo Mei, and Gabby Beans
Celeste Arias and Richard Topol
Gabby Beans and Jo Mei
Carla Gugino and Miriam Silverman
Jason Babinsky, Miriam Silverman, Richard Topol, Celeste Arias and Gabby Beans
Julian Elijah Martinez and Celeste Arias
Carla Gugino, Jo Mei, Celeste Arias, Gabby Beans and Miriam Silverman
