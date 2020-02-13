Photo Flash: Jason Babinsky, Carla Gugino and More in Atlantic Theater Company's ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

Anatomy of a Suicide began performance on February 1 and opens on Tuesday, February 18 at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production is a limited run through March 15, 2020.

Anatomy of a Suicide features Celeste Arias (Uncle Vanya), Jason Babinsky (Network), Gabby Beans (Marys Seacole), Ava Briglia ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Carla Gugino ("Jett"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Network), Jo Mei (The Great Wave), Vince Nappo ("Reign"), Miriam Silverman (Junk), and Richard Topol (Indecent).

Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters.





