Photo Flash: JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES Celebrates Re-Opening Night at Lortel Theatre
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, written by and starring Jacqueline Novak, is back for a limited run, now through January 26. The show, "a standup comedy set that inclines towards theater (New York Times)," plays the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, between Hudson and Bleecker Streets).
Critics are raving about Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees. The New York Times cheered, "Critic's Pick! Brilliant on the absurdity of having and being a thinking, feeling, desiring, body. Shrewd, explicit, though not exactly raunchy, this is the funniest show about Cartesian dualism you will see all year!" Time Out New York applauded, "4 Stars! Absurd, real and hilarious. Novak's winning show does what the best comedy can do: It changes the conversation." New York Magazine said that the show is "clearly her masterwork" and The New Yorker raved, "the show is an over thinker's delight, and a reminder that a woman's humor can cut as deeply as her rage."
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.
Check out photos from the re-opening night party below!
(Re)Opening Night of Jacqueline Novak's "Get On Your Knees"
Wallace Shawn and Jacqueline Novak
Director John Early and Jacqueline Novak
Tessa Thompson and Jacqueline Novak
Jacqueline Novak and Executive Producer Mike Birbiglia
Director John Early, Jacqueline Novak and Executive Producer Mike Birbiglia
Christian Laker and Jacqueline Novak
Rachel Antonoff and Jacqueline Novak
Jacqueline Novak and Jeff Hiller
Jacqueline Novak and her parents
Jacqueline Novak and her parents
Jonathan Ruiz, Faze and Sebastian Rozec
Adam Duritz and Zoe
Mike Birbiglia and Jacqueline Novak
Tessa Thompson, Jacqueline Novak and Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson, Jacqueline Novak and Director John Early
Mark Ronson, Jacqueline Novak and Director John Early
Mark Ronson and Jacqueline Novak
Mark Ronson, Jacqueline Novak and Director John Early
Mark Ronson and Jacqueline Novak
Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Jacqueline Novak
