Photo Flash: It's Cher x3! First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond in THE CHER SHOW

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show takes its opening night bows in Chicago tonight, June 28. Check out a first look at the Broadway-bound cast in action below!

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Let's do this, bitches!

The Cher Show will star Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond( Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They will be joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector(Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse(Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik(West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner(Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli(Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond

