Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Tour Cast of BANDSTAND
Get a peek inside rehearsals for the Tony Award-winning musical Bandstand before the company heads out for the national tour.
Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, featuring music by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.
As previously announced, the national tour cast will star Zack Zaromatidis as Donny Novitski and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith as Julia Trojan. They will be joined by Roxy York (Mrs. June Adams), Rob Clove (Jimmy Campbell), Benjamin Powell (Davy Zlatic), Scott Bell (Nick Radel), Louis Jannuzzi III (Wayne Wright), and Jonmichael Tarleton (Johnny Simpson).
The cast also includes Shaunice Alexander, Beth Anderson, Michael Bingham, Milena J. Comeau, Ryan P. Cyr, Sarah Dearstyne, Michael Hardenberg, Andre Malcolm, Kaitlyn Mayse, Matthew Mucha, Mallory Nolting, Taylor Okey, Katie Pohlman, Oz Shoshan, and Cameron Turner.
A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Bandstand can be found HERE.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
