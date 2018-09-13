Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with De Niro, Palminteri, Zaks & the National Tour of A BRONX TALE

Rehearsals began this week in New York for the upcoming North American Tour of A Bronx Tale, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

Following rehearsals in New York, the Company will have technical rehearsals and performances at the Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY and performances at Proctors in Schenectady, NY in advance of the Official Tour Opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 2018. For tour dates and more, please visit www.ABronxTaleTheMusical.com.

The full cast of A Bronx Tale, which features 11 alumni from the Broadway production, is led by Joe Barbara as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Joey Barreiro as Calogero, Michelle Aravena as Rosina, Brianna-Marie Bell as Jane, Antonio Beverly as Tyrone, Frankie Leoni as Young Calogero, and Shane Pry as Young Calogero Alternate.

A BRONX TALE's ensemble will feature Mike Backes, Michael Barra, Sean Bell, Joshua Michael Burrage, Joey Calveri, Giovanni DiGabriele, John Gardiner, Peter Gregus, Haley Hannah, Kirk Lydell, Ashley McManus, Chris Messina, Robert Pieranunzi, Brandi Porter, Kyli Rae, Joseph Sammour, Paul Salvatoriello, Brittany Williams and Jason Williams.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

