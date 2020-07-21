Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Auli'i Cravalho in ALL TOGETHER NOW on Netflix

Netflix has shared the first look images of its new film, All Together Now, starring Auli'i Cravalho!

See the photos below!

In All Together Now, Amber Appleton (Auli'i Cravalho) remains an optimist even when her personal life is far less stable than it appears on the surface. A musically gifted high school student with aspirations to attend Carnegie Mellon, Amber balances her beloved high school drama club helmed by Mr. Franks (Fred Armisen) with working long hours at a donut shop to help support herself and her down-on-her-luck single mom (Justina Machado). She also spends time at the local retirement community, giving care and attention to her favorite pessimistic resident (Carol Burnett). When new obstacles present themselves that threaten her dreams, Amber must learn to lean on the strength of her chosen family to move forward.

Directed by Brett Haley (All The Bright Places, Hearts Beat Loud) and based on Matthew Quick's novel "Sorta Like a Rock Star," ALL TOGETHER NOW is a story of finding hope in the darkest of times. The film co-stars Rhenzy Feliz, Judy Reyes, Taylor Richardson, C.S. Lee, Anthony Jacques Jr., and Gerald Isaac Waters.

The film also stars Carol Burnett, Fred Armisen, Rhenzy Feliz, Judy Reyes, Justina Machado, Taylor Richardson, C.S. Lee, Anthony Jacques Jr., and Gerald Waters. All Together Now debuts August 28, 2020 on Netflix! Photo Credit: Allyson Riggs/Netflix ©2020

Aulii Cravalho

Carol Burnett, Aulii Cravalho

Aulii Cravalho, Rhenzy Feliz

Gerald Waters, Anthony Jacques, Fred Armisen, Aulii Cravalho, Taylor Richardson

Aulii Cravalho, Judy Reyes

Related Articles