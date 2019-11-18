Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of BABY

Out of the Box Theatrics has released "First Look" photos of the cast of their upcoming limited engagement production of BABY. Featuring a book by Sybillie Pearson, lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr. and music by David Shire's (music), the production will be directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini at a site-specific loft in midtown Manhattan (14 W 45th Street), Friday, December 6 through Saturday, December 14, 2019. Tickets are now on sale.

The cast of BABY includes Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, Liz Flemming (The Evolution of Mann), Broadway veteran Robert Fowler(The Producers), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants), along with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, Jorge Donoso, Cara Feuer, and Matthew Baulista.

The creative team for BABY will include music direction by Cody Dry, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Frank Hartley, stage management by Kara Procell and Cara Feuer (ASM). Tina Scariano will serve as Associate Producer. Tickets for BABY are $39.50 - $99.50 and can be purchased online at ootbtheatrics.com.

For more information on BABY, please visit ootbtheatrics.com.





