Photo Flash: First Look at 'ROCK AND ROLL MAN' World Premiere at Bucks County Playhouse

"Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story" is making its world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse through October 1, 2017. The high energy musical drama stars Tony-nominee Alan Campbell ("Sunset Blvd.") as Alan Freed and multiple-Emmy nominee George Wendt (Norm from "Cheers") as J. Edgar Hoover. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The talented cast of the show also includes: Bob Ari, William Louis Bailey, Whitney Bashor, Richard Crandle, John Dewey, Brian Mathis, Matthew Sean Morgan, Heather Parcells, Soara-Joye Ross, Melissa van der Schyff, Michael Siktberg and James Scheider.

The musical includes a book by Gary Kupper, Larry Marshak and Rose Caiola. Original music and lyrics are by Gary Kupper. Tony Award Nominee Randal Myler will direct with choreography by Brian Reeder. Music supervision and arrangements are by Dave Keyes and Gary Kupper. Dave Keyes is also the production's Musical Director. Tim Mackabee is Scenic Designer and Jen Caprio is Costume Designer. Rui Rita is Lighting Designer, Rafe Carolotto is Sound Designer, with Christopher Ash as Projections Designer, and J. Jared Janas as Wig and Hair Designer. "Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story" is a Caiola Production.

"Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story" uncovers the true story of Alan Freed - the Father of Rock and Roll. It's the 1950s and a cocky young DJ discovers the music that all America wants to hear - except no radio station will play it. Pursued by the notorious J. Edgar Hoover for promoting this unwholesome genre, Alan perseveres - unearthing the sound of a new generation through pure guts, grit, and determination. Featuring original songs and Rock and Roll hits of the 1950s, by legends like Little Richard, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis, audiences will be rocking around the clock to such songs as "Sh-Boom," "Good Golly Miss Molly," "Ain't that a Shame," "Rock and Roll is Here to Stay," "Great Balls of Fire," "Peggy Sue" and more!

This is the third world premiere production scheduled for Bucks County Playhouse this year. The summer season launched in May with the debut of "Clue: On Stage." The Playhouse's traditional subscription season also includes "The New World," a world premiere musical comedy by the producers and co-creators of "Altar Boyz."

Tickets to "Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story" range from $40 - $75. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.