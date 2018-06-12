Photo Flash: First Look at La Jolla's World Premiere of THE SQUIRRELS

La Jolla Playhouse presents the world-premiere production of The Squirrels, by Tony Award nominee Robert Askins, directed by 2017 Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, running June 5 - July 8. Get a first look at the production below!

The cast features Terence Archie (Broadway's Rocky) as "Scurius," Candy Buckley(Playhouse's Kill Local) as "Mammalia," Lakisha May (Off-Broadway's Everybody) as "Chordata," Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Broadway's The Producers, Something Rotten) as "Scientist/Sciuridae," Marcus Terrell Smith (Book of Mormon national tour) as "Carolinensus" and local actor Summer Spiro (Playhouse's DNA New Work Series) as "Rodentia," along with UC San Diego M.F.A. students Sidney Hill, Max Singer and Danielle Wineman as Squirrel Ensemble members.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), Scenic Designer; Tony Award winner and UC San Diego M.F.A. alumna Paloma Young(Peter and the Starcatcher), Costume Designer; Tony Award nominee Tyler Micoleau(Playhouse's Miss You Like Hell; Broadway's The Band's Visit), Lighting Designer; Tony Award nominee Cricket S. Myers (Playhouse's Guards at the Taj), Sound Designer; John Narun (Playhouse'sBlueprints to Freedom), Projection Designer; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; and Joshua Pilote, Stage Manager.

Winter is on the way and the squirrels are restless. Mistrust is growing between the Rich Gray Squirrels and the outcast Fox Squirrels. When a wily outsider gets in the mix, he ignites an epic animal kingdom soap opera teeming with rebel armies, conspiracy, love and family loyalties. No squirrel will go unharmed in this deliciously-demented new comedy from Tony Award nominee Robert Askins.

Photo Credit: Jim Carmody

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You