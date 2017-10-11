Photo Flash: First Look at Jane Alexander, Judith Ivey and Denis Arndt in FIREFLIES World Premiere at Long Wharf Theatre

Jane Alexander, Denis Arndt, Judith Ivey, and Christopher Michael McFarland star in the world premiere of Fireflies by Tony Award nominee Matthew Barber, directed by Long Wharf Theatre Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein. The production runs tonight, October 11, through November 5, 2017 at Long Wharf Theatre's Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre, with a press opening set for October 18. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Eleanor Bannister, a retired schoolteacher, lives a sleepy life in tiny Groverdell, Texas. She's taught almost everyone in town. She is, in a word, orderly. Until one night, when walking alone through the brambles barefoot and in her nightgown, she encounters Abel Brown, a mysterious drifteR. Brown has been wandering around town, looking for houses to fix and, rumor has it, widows to talk to. Brown is nothing but a drifter, but despite their obvious differences, Eleanor and Abel find themselves drawn to each other. This beautiful new romance shows that connection can be found in the unlikeliest of places and in the unlikeliest of ways.

The creative team includes Alexander Dodge (set design), Jess Goldstein (costume design), Philip Rosenberg (lighting design), John Gromada (sound design), and Kathy Snyder (stage manager).

For tickets and more information about Long Wharf Theatre, visit longwharf.org.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

