Photo Flash: Check Out Photos from Season Four of Netflix's UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT

Netflix original comedy UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT season four premieres on Wednesday, May 30 with six episodes. The season finds the optimistic Kimmy starting a new career as HR manager of the startup Giztoob, but it's more than she bargained for when her boss tells her she has to fire someone and she unintentionally gets tangled in a #MeToo situation. Also, Jacqueline builds her talent agency empire, but for the moment has only one client (Titus). And between creating and starring in a new (fake) TV show and directing his first middle school play, Titus's own career begins to take off. All the while, Lillian continues to do whatever it takes to "disrupt" and "burst the paradigm."

Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane star in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Reprised and new guest star roles for season four include (but are not limited to) Jon Hamm, Busy Phillips, Greg Kinnear, Bobby Moynihan, Amy Sedaris, Mike Carlsen, Derek Klena, Zosia Mamet and Aidy Bryant.

Created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock), David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sam Means (30 Rock). UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix. To date UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT has earned 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including a best series nom for each of its first three seasons.

