Photo Flash: Check Out New Images from THE FERRYMAN- Opens Sunday

The Broadway engagement of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, will celebrate opening night this Sunday, October 21 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street). Check out new photos from the production below!

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

In London, The Ferryman won three 2018 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play (marking Jez Butterworth's second Olivier win), Best Actress Laura Donnelly and Best Director Sam Mendes (marking his fourth Olivier win). The Ferryman has also won three 2017 Evening Standard Awards, including Best Play and Best Director, as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Tom Glynn-Carney; three 2018 Whatsonstage Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Fra Fee; and was named the Best New Play at the 2018 UK Critics' Circle Awards.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

