Photo Flash: Chasten Buttigieg Stops By THE PROM

May. 2, 2019  

Last night, Chasten Buttigieg, Indiana theater teacher and husband of presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, made an appearance at The Prom!

After the show he took photos with the cast. Check them out below!

The Prom was recently nominated for seven Tony Awards.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos(Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry(Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).

Photo Credit: Chad Krauss

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

Chasten Buttigieg at The Prom

