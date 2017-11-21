Photo Flash: Casts of ANASTASIA, SPONGEBOB & More Rehearse for Macy's Parade!

As BWW previously reported, the casts of Broadway's ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL will perform on the Macy's 91st Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this Thursday, November 23rd on NBC, beginning at 9 AM/ET. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square. The parade will also feature a performance by Tony winning HAMILTON star Leslie Odom, Jr.



Below, the casts of ANASTASIA, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS share photos from last night's rehearsals for the big event!

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL

Rehearsing for our performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! ?????? pic.twitter.com/Yf7e9cKXOX - SpongeBob Broadway (@SpongeBobBway) November 21, 2017



ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

The @OnceIslandBway gang's all here! This is one talented group you won't want to miss at the #MacysParade ?? pic.twitter.com/vnY6FFb92T - Macy's (@Macys) November 21, 2017



Watch the cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN rehearse for Thursday's parade:

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration. Broadcast nationally on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd, with millions of families nationwide tuning in to watch the excitement unfold, the TODAY Show's Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker will host the three-hour broadcast from 9 a.m. - noon (in all time zones). In addition, Telemundo will simulcast the Parade in Spanish with the event hosted by stars Carlos Ponce, Jessica Carrillo and Karim Mendiburu.

Related Articles