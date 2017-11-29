Photo Flash: Broadway at Birdland Presents The Danny Nova Band Featuring Julia Trojan from BANDSTAND

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was thrilled to present "The Donny Nova Band Featuring Julia Trojan" from the Broadway musical, Bandstand. The one-night-only event took place on Monday, November 27. Check out photos from the event below!

"The Donny Nova Band featuring Julia Trojan," fresh from the Tony Award-winning musical Bandstand, finally made it big in New York City! For the first time since their Broadway run, Corey Cott (as Donny Nova), Brandon J. Ellis, Joe Carroll, Joey Pero, Geoff Packard, Nate Hopkins, and Laura Osnes (as Julia Trojan) performed their favorite tunes from the original score - plus some swingin' standards and one very special holiday tune. Matt Perri was Musical Director for the sold-out event.

The award-winning Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every Monday on the stage of Birdland, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Related Articles