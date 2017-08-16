Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Photo Flash: Brandon Victor Dixon Toasts Final Performance in Broadway's HAMILTON

Aug. 16, 2017  

On Sunday, August 13, the cast of Broadway's Hamilton gathered atop the Knickerbocker Hotel in Times Square to toast Brandon Victor Dixon, the second actor to star as 'Aaron Burr' in the Broadway smash hit, after he played his last performance at the Richard Rogers Theater. BroadwayWorld has a photo from the celebration below!

Aussie-transplant Kim Davis, who joined the show just a few weeks ago, raised a glass of Martini Prosecco to Jefferson Cox, who'd driven straight through from LA to NYC to see her take her first Broadway bow. The TV and film stunt double had driven cross-country to see his spouse take the stage and to celebrate Dixon, who ended his year-long run yesterday before joining Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks' RED LETTER PLAYS, which opens August 22 at Pershing Square Signature Center.

Dixon and Davis were joined by current Hamilton frontman Javier Munoz and co-stars Lexi Lawson and David Guzman at St. Cloud, the swanky rooftop bar, for a last hurrah, where bubbly flowed freely alongside fried chicken.

Photo Flash: Brandon Victor Dixon Toasts Final Performance in Broadway's HAMILTON
Brandon Victor Dixon, Lexi Lawson and Anthony Lee Medina

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • The Story Continues! LOVE NEVER DIES Finds Cast for National Tour
  • Tony Winner Ben Platt Will Depart DEAR EVAN HANSEN This Fall
  • Asian Star of THE LITTLE MERMAID Faces Discrimination on Tour
  • Breaking: Farewell, Phil- GROUNDHOG DAY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This September
  • Don't Throw Away Your Shot! HAMILTON to Release New Block Of Tickets On Broadway Through August 2018 with Ticketmaster Verified Fan
  • Oak Onaodowan Dedicates His Final GREAT COMET Performance to Charlottesville Victim

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com