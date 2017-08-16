Photo Flash: Brandon Victor Dixon Toasts Final Performance in Broadway's HAMILTON

On Sunday, August 13, the cast of Broadway's Hamilton gathered atop the Knickerbocker Hotel in Times Square to toast Brandon Victor Dixon, the second actor to star as 'Aaron Burr' in the Broadway smash hit, after he played his last performance at the Richard Rogers Theater. BroadwayWorld has a photo from the celebration below!

Aussie-transplant Kim Davis, who joined the show just a few weeks ago, raised a glass of Martini Prosecco to Jefferson Cox, who'd driven straight through from LA to NYC to see her take her first Broadway bow. The TV and film stunt double had driven cross-country to see his spouse take the stage and to celebrate Dixon, who ended his year-long run yesterday before joining Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks' RED LETTER PLAYS, which opens August 22 at Pershing Square Signature Center.

Dixon and Davis were joined by current Hamilton frontman Javier Munoz and co-stars Lexi Lawson and David Guzman at St. Cloud, the swanky rooftop bar, for a last hurrah, where bubbly flowed freely alongside fried chicken.



Brandon Victor Dixon, Lexi Lawson and Anthony Lee Medina