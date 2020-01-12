Photo Flash: Bebe Neuwirth, Arielle Jacobs, Dawnn Lewis, David Jennings and More Attend HADESTOWN Actors Fund Performance
The Tony Award winning and Grammy nominated cast of Hadestown donated a special matinee performance at The Walter Kerr Theatre on January 10 to The Actors Fund.
The Actors Fund has been providing welfare programs to entertainment professionals for over 130 years. The non-profit offers its members health services, affordable housing, financial guidance, and more. Tony Award winner André De Shields, who turns 74 today, gave props to the organization in his curtain speech and shared how he had personally benefited from the services they provided in his time of need.
After the performance, Bebe Neuwirth, TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's Dawnn Lewis and David Jennings, ALADDIN's Arielle Jacobs and more visited with the cast after the performance.
Hadestown, penned by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, weaves two famous myths: that of young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of the rulers of the Underworld, Hades and Persephone.
The cast features Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, Tony Award nominee Patrick Page as Hades, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray as Persephone, and Tony Award winner André De Shields as Hermes.They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kimberly Marable. The full cast also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.This year the production was nominated for 14 Tony awards, winning eight, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction, and Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for De Shields.
Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 season having just been nominated for the 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. The new musical has received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical. Below is video of the curtain speech by Cherie B. Tay.
Photo Credit: Lia Chang
Liam Robinson, Chris Calkins, Andre De Shields, Bebe Neuwirth, Eva Noblezada, David Jennings, Dawnn Lewis and Reeve Carney
Andre De Shields and Dawnn Lewis
Andre De Shields and Romain Fruge
Liam Robinson, Joe Benincasa and Chris Calkins
Natalie Caruncho, Arielle Jacobs, Andre De Shields, Yvette Gozalez-Nacer and J.J. Caruncho
Chris Calkins, Amber Gray, Bebe Neuwirth, Andre De Shields, Eva Noblezada, David Jennings, Dawnn Lewis and Reeve Carney
Dylan-Cole Passman, Bebe Neuwirth and Timothy Hughes
Chris Calkins, David Jennings, Bebe Neuwirth, Jewelle Blackman, Dawnn Lewis and Kay Trinidad
