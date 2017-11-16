Photo Flash: Amanda Green Joins Norm Lewis, Jenn Colella, and More for Broadway at Birdlands

Nov. 16, 2017  
The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented the return of two-time Tony Award nominated songwriter Amanda Green to the stage. The one-night-only event took place in front of a sold-out house on Monday, November 13.
Amanda Green and her Broadway friends sang a bevy of hilarious and moving songs, including a few from Green's new and upcoming shows. Very special musical guests included Tony Award nominees Norm Lewis (Sweeney Todd, Phantom), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Howard McGillin (Phantom of the Opera, Gigi), Jarrod Spector (Beautiful), and Kelli Barrett (Dr. Zhivago). Matt Gallagher & His Broadway Band accompanied the singers.
The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey


