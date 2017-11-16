Photo Flash: Amanda Green Joins Norm Lewis, Jenn Colella, and More for Broadway at Birdlands
The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented the return of two-time Tony Award nominated songwriter Amanda Green to the stage. The one-night-only event took place in front of a sold-out house on Monday, November 13.
Amanda Green and her Broadway friends sang a bevy of hilarious and moving songs, including a few from Green's new and upcoming shows. Very special musical guests included Tony Award nominees Norm Lewis (Sweeney Todd, Phantom), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Howard McGillin (Phantom of the Opera, Gigi), Jarrod Spector (Beautiful), and Kelli Barrett (Dr. Zhivago). Matt Gallagher & His Broadway Band accompanied the singers.
The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Kelli Barrett, Amanda Green, Jenn Colella
Kathy Najimy, Amanda Green, Martha Plimpton
Jim Caruso, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Amanda Green, Jenn Colella, Matt Gallagher
Jenn Colella, Jim Caruso, Kelli Barrett
Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Howard McGillin
Jarrod Spector, Joel Grey, Amanda Green
Anastasia Barzee, Norm Lewis, Joel Grey, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka