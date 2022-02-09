Photo: First Look at Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo in THE MUSIC MAN

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

The hugely anticipated Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man has just released the first production image of Tony Award winner Marie Mullen in character as Mrs. Paroo, featuring costume design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto and Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates. The gala opening night for The Music Man is set for this Thursday.

Check out the photo below!

Marie Mullen stunned Broadway audiences with her indelibly vulnerable performance in The Beauty Queen of Leenane, for which she won the Tony and Theatre World Awards, and was nominated for the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance. Mullen is a founding member of the renowned international Druid Theatre Company, still based in Galway, Ireland. She has performed many roles with them, including the Widow Quin in The Playboy of the Western World and Mommo in Tom Murphy's Bailegangaire.

The Music Man boasts a cast of 49, featuring six Tony Award-winning stars alongside a total of 21 young professionals making their Broadway debuts.

The Music Man is produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen and Kate Horton.