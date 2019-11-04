Photo Coverage: Times Square Gets Decked Out with Broadway Show Globes

This holiday season, Times Square celebrates the creativity of Broadway designers and the power of live theater with four Show Globes. These globes feature designs inspired by some of the most-loved musicals on Broadway and invite passersby to admire the imagination and talent that give life to every show. The 2019 Show Globes are inspired by the designs of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked.

The Times Square Alliance, founded in 1992, works to improve and promote Times Square - cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life for over a century.

The Alliance's district covers most of the territory from 40th Street to 53rd Street between 6th and 8th Avenues, as well as Restaurant Row (46th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue). For additional information, visit: https://www.timessquarenyc.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Times Square Alliance unveiled its first season of Broadway Show Globes for "The Lion King" "Wicked," and "Ain't Too Proud" in Times Square on November 04, 2019 in New York City.



Times Square Alliance unveiled its first season of Broadway "Show Globes" including "Dear Evan Hansen" in Times Square on November 04, 2019 in New York City.

Times Square Alliance unveiled its first season of Broadway "Show Globes" including Derrick Baskin from "Ain't too Proud" in Times Square on November 04, 2019 in New York City.

Times Square Alliance unveiled its first season of Broadway "Show Globes" including Jelani Remy from "Ain't too Proud" in Times Square on November 04, 2019 in New York City.



