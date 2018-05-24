Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE Takes its Opening Night Bows

May. 24, 2018  

The world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle officially opened last night off-Broadway. BroadwayWorld attended opening night and you can check out photos of the cast's opening night bows below!

Irina Dvorovenko ("The Americans"), a former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer, Tony Award nominees Tony Yazbeck (ON THE TOWN, FINDING NEVERLAND) and Peter Friedman (RAGTIME, The Vineyard's THE SLUG BEARERS OF KAYROL ISLAND...), and Teagle F. Bourgere (THE CRUCIBLE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN) are featured in the world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle, an original work fusing dance, drama and music by legendary composer and four-time Tony Award winner John Kander (CABARET, CHICAGO), Tony Award nominee playwright David Thompson (STEEL PIER; FLORA, THE RED MENACE), and five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (THE PRODUCERS, CONTACT).

Adapted from Henry James' classic 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. With a waltz-inspired instrumental score, and dazzling choreography that traverses the worlds of ballet and contemporary dance, this powerful and romantic tale of love and loss reunites the remarkable creative team behind The Vineyard's acclaimed THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Opening Night Performance Curtain Call bows for 'The Beast In The Jungle' at The Vineyard Theatre on May 23, 2018 in New York City.

Teagle F. Bougere, Irina Dvorovenko, Peter Friedman and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Tony Yazbeck

Teagle F. Bougere

Irina Dvorovenko

Teagle F. Bougere, Irina Dvorovenko, Peter Friedman and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Irina Dvorovenko during the Opening Night Performance Curtain Call bows for 'The Beast In The Jungle' at The Vineyard Theatre on May 23, 2018 in New York City.

Tony Yazbeck

Irina Dvorovenko

Peter Friedman

Tony Yazbeck

Tony Yazbeck

Irina Dvorovenko, Tony Yazbeck and Peter Friedman

Irina Dvorovenko, Tony Yazbeck and Peter Friedman

Irina Dvorovenko, Tony Yazbeck and Peter Friedman

Tony Yazbeck, Irina Dvorovenko, Peter Friedman, Teagle F. Bougere and cast

Tony Yazbeck, Irina Dvorovenko, Peter Friedman, Teagle F. Bougere and cast

Tony Yazbeck, Irina Dvorovenko, Peter Friedman, Teagle F. Bougere and cast

Tony Yazbeck, Irina Dvorovenko, Peter Friedman, Teagle F. Bougere and cast

