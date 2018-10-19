Photo Coverage: The Cast of GLORIA: A LIFE Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Oct. 19, 2018  

GLORIA: A Life officially opened last night, October 18, 2018 at the Daryl Roth Theatre on Union Square. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

GLORIA: A Life is written by Tony Award-nominee Emily Mann(Having Our Say), and is directed by the visionary Tony Award-winning Diane Paulus(Waitress, Pippin).

GLORIA: A Life brings us a richly detailed tapestry about one of the most inspiring and remarkable women of our time. Five decades after Gloria Steinem began raising her voice for equality and championing those of others, her vision is as urgent as ever. Gloria's life's work and philosophy on the necessity of conversation as a catalyst for change offer us all a path forward in a way that only live theater can. The first act is her story; the second is our own.

Joining previously announced Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Christine Lahti as Gloria Steinem, will be DeLanna Studi(And So We Walked, August: Osage County) as Wilma Mankiller and others, Patrena Murray (Venus, The Death of the Last Black Man) as Florynce Kennedy and others, Joanna Glushak(War Paint, A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder) as Bella Abzug and others, with other roles to be played by Liz Wisan(Other Desert Cities, These Paper Bullets!), Francesca McKenzie (As You Like It, Othello, Our Lady of 121st Street), Fedna Jacquet (Ain't No Mo,The Tempest/Henry V), and Brittany K. Allen (True Right, Minor Character).

The creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin (Miles for Mary, Nobody Loves You), costume design by Jessica Jahn(One Night..., Love, Loss and What I Wore), lighting design by Jeanette Yew (KPOP, Fruit Trilogy), sound design by Leah Gelpe (Mary Jane, Slowgirl), and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy (Notes from the Field).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

"Gloria: A Life"

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Merchandise

Merchandise

"Gloria: A Life"

"Gloria: A Life"

"Gloria: A Life"

