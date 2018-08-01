Avenue Q
Click Here for More Articles on Avenue Q

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance

Aug. 1, 2018  

Avenue Q recently celebrated its 15th Anniversary, with big events such as a concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. In addition, in the weeks leading up to the show's big night, original cast members made appearances in the show.

The official 15th anniversary performance was last night, and BroadwayWorld was in attendance! Check out the photos below!

AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
The Cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
The Cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
The Cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
The Cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
The Cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
The Cast

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Maggie Lakiss

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Jason Jacoby

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Jason Jacoby

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Jason Jacoby

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Maggie Lakis and Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Maggie Lakis and Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Maggie Lakis and Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Maggie Lakis and Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Maggie Lakis and Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Maggie Lakis and Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Maggie Lakis and Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Maggie Lakis and Danielle K. Thomas

Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
Ben Durocher, Dana Steingold and Jason Jacoby

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Arrives to 15th Anniversary Performance in Style
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance
  • Up on the Marquee: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Legacy Robe Ceremony for HEAD OVER HEELS
  • Exclusive Photo Coverage: Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Rick Lyon, Jennifer Barnhart and John Tartaglia Join the Cast of AVENUE Q
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway's Got the Beat! The Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS Celebrates Opening Night

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       