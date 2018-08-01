Photo Coverage: The Cast of AVENUE Q Takes Their Bows at the 15th Anniversary Performance

Avenue Q recently celebrated its 15th Anniversary, with big events such as a concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. In addition, in the weeks leading up to the show's big night, original cast members made appearances in the show.

The official 15th anniversary performance was last night, and BroadwayWorld was in attendance! Check out the photos below!

AVENUE Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Jeff Whitty, and is directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q has musical supervision by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by ACME Sound Partners. Music director is Karl Mansfield. Animation design is by Robert Lopez, incidental music is by Gary Adler, and casting is by Cindy Tolan & Adam Caldwell. Christine M. Daly is Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The Cast



Nick Kohn, Danielle K. Thomas



Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Danielle K. Thomas



Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Maggie Lakiss



Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Jason Jacoby



Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold



Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher



Nick Kohn, Grace Choi, Dana Steingold, Ben Durocher, Jason Jacoby, Maggie Lakis and Danielle K. Thomas



Ben Durocher, Dana Steingold and Jason Jacoby