Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Broadway's new musical The Prom held a special performance last night celebrating Casey Nicholaw.
Nicholaw is currently being represented by four musical simultaneously running on Broadway: Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, and The Prom.
Cast members from past and presents works of Nicholaw's attended the performance last night to honor him.
We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), THE PROM is about so much more than just a dance. THE PROM began performances on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and officially opens on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
