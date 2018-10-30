THE PROM
Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw

Oct. 30, 2018  

Broadway's new musical The Prom held a special performance last night celebrating Casey Nicholaw.

Nicholaw is currently being represented by four musical simultaneously running on Broadway: Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, and The Prom.

Cast members from past and presents works of Nicholaw's attended the performance last night to honor him.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), THE PROM is about so much more than just a dance. THE PROM began performances on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and officially opens on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Tyler Roberts

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Amber Owens

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
George Newbern

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Eddie Korbich

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Troy Britton Johnson, Bob Martin

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Kathryn Allison, Jacob Dickey

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Rick Younger

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Rick Younger, Kate Rockwell

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Kate Rockwell

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Bobby Pestka

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Nell Benjamin

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Cast members of ALADDIN

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Michele Pawk, John Dossett

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Gregg Barnes

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Arielle Jacobs

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Josh Marquette, Casey Nicholaw

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Casey Nicholaw

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Cast members of MEAN GIRLS

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Kevin Csolak, Grey Henson, Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Telly Leung, Major Attaway, Deonte Warren

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Alicia Charles, Jeffrey Sousa

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Edward Hibbert

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Lauryn Ciardullo

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Bud Webber, John Cariani, Brad Oscar

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Kevin Csolak, Curtis Holland, DeMarius Copes, Brendon Stimson

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Josh Drake, Jaz Sealey

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Nathan Tysen, Robert Lenzi, Chris Miller

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Brittany Nicholas

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Judy McLane, Josh Marquette

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Scott Pask

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Melissa Villasenor

Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
Kelly Devine, Kristin Hanggi

buy tickets

Related Articles







From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw
  • Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Celebrates 2000 Performances On Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Bryan Cranston and the Company of NETWORK Meet the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: On The Opening Night Red Carpet for SCHOOL GIRLS
  • Photo Coverage: SCHOOL GIRLS Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at THE FERRYMAN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE