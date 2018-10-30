Photo Coverage: THE PROM Holds Special Performance Celebrating Casey Nicholaw

Broadway's new musical The Prom held a special performance last night celebrating Casey Nicholaw.

Nicholaw is currently being represented by four musical simultaneously running on Broadway: Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, and The Prom.

Cast members from past and presents works of Nicholaw's attended the performance last night to honor him.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), THE PROM is about so much more than just a dance. THE PROM began performances on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and officially opens on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Tyler Roberts



Amber Owens



George Newbern



Eddie Korbich



Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar



Troy Britton Johnson, Bob Martin



Kathryn Allison, Jacob Dickey



Rick Younger



Rick Younger, Kate Rockwell



Kate Rockwell



Bobby Pestka



Nell Benjamin



Cast members of ALADDIN



Michele Pawk, John Dossett



Gregg Barnes



Arielle Jacobs



Josh Marquette, Casey Nicholaw



Casey Nicholaw



Cast members of MEAN GIRLS



Andrew Keenan-Bolger



Kevin Csolak, Grey Henson, Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen



Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen



Telly Leung, Major Attaway, Deonte Warren



Alicia Charles, Jeffrey Sousa



Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson



Edward Hibbert



Lauryn Ciardullo



Bud Webber, John Cariani, Brad Oscar



Kevin Csolak, Curtis Holland, DeMarius Copes, Brendon Stimson



Josh Drake, Jaz Sealey



Nathan Tysen, Robert Lenzi, Chris Miller



Brittany Nicholas



Judy McLane, Josh Marquette



Scott Pask



Melissa Villasenor



Kelly Devine, Kristin Hanggi