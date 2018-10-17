Photo Coverage: Stockard Channing and The Cast of APOLOGIA Take Their Opening Night Bows
Direct from London, Alexi Kaye Campbell's biting play Apologia makes its New York debut with Stockard Channing in a powerhouse performance as a woman facing the repercussions of her past. Apologia is a passionate, human and humorous clash of generations and beliefs-a lively look at yesterday's rebels living in today's reality.
Apologia officially opened last night. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the cast's opening night curtain call below!
In addition to Stockard Channing as "Kristin", the cast features Hugh Dancyas "Peter" and "Simon," Megalyn Echikunwoke as "Claire," Talene Monahon as "Trudi," and John Tillinger as "Hugh."
You do not mess with Kristin Miller. In the 1960s, she was a radical activist and political protester. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart. But Kristin has never been one to shy away from a fight.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Satge
Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger
Talene Monahon, Hugh Dancy and Megalyn Echikunwoke
Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger
Talene Monahon, Hugh Dancy, Stockard Channing, Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger
Talene Monahon, Hugh Dancy, Stockard Channing, Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger
Hugh Dancy and Stockard Channing
Hugh Dancy, Stockard Channing and Megalyn Echikunwoke
Talene Monahon, Hugh Dancy, Stockard Channing, Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger
Hugh Dancy, Stockard Channing, Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger
Hugh Dancy and Stockard Channing
Stockard Channing and Megalyn Echikunwoke
Talene Monahon, Hugh Dancy, Stockard Channing, Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger
Talene Monahon, Hugh Dancy, Stockard Channing, Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger
Hugh Dancy, Stockard Channing, Megalyn Echikunwoke and John Tillinger
Theatre Marquee