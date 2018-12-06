THE CHER SHOW
Click Here for More Articles on THE CHER SHOW

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW

Dec. 6, 2018  

The Cher Show recently held its Legacy Robe ceremony, where the robe was given to Ryan Worsing. Check out photos from the ceremony below!

Following the tradition, the Robe recipient circles the stage three times while cast members reach out and touch the Robe for good luck. The recipient of the Robe then visits each dressing room to "bless" the show. A decorative panel representing their show is then sewn onto the Robe, which is passed on to a recipient in the next chorus musical that opens.

This ritual began in 1950 when Bill Bradley, a Chorus member of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, persuaded fellow Chorus member Florence Baum to give him her dressing gown. As a lark, he sent it to a friend, Arthur Partington, a Call Me Madam Chorus member, on opening night, telling him it had been worn by all the Ziegfeld beauties. Arthur added a rose from star Ethel Merman's gown and sent it to a chorus member on the next opening night of Guys and Dolls.

It was then passed from show to show and was often presented to a friend of the previous recipient or awarded to a chorus member based on popularity. Through the decades, the passing of the Robe became a specific ceremony with official rules stating how it is to be presented, worn and paraded on stage. Three retired Robes are at the Lincoln Center Library of the Performing Arts; there are also Robes at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC, and at the Museum of the City of New York. All others are with Actors' Equity.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing with cast

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Matthew Hydzik, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Dee Roscioli and Jason Moore

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Jason Moore

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Stephanie J. Block

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Matthew Hydzik, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Dee Roscioli and Jason Moore

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing with cast

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Teal Wicks, Ryan Worsing, Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Teal Wicks, Ryan Worsing, Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Jason Moore

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing and Rick Elice

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing and Rick Elice

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing and Michael Beresse

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing with the cast

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing with the cast

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
Ryan Worsing

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Ryan Worsing Receives the Legacy Robe for THE CHER SHOW
  • Photo Coverage: Kanye, Mackie & More Strut the Red Carpet for THE CHER SHOW
  • Photo Coverage: It's Cher, Cher, Cher Everywhere! Inside the Opening Night Party for THE CHER SHOW!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE CHER SHOW Takes Their Opening Night Bows and Performs With Cher
  • Photo Coverage: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Winner Chad Michaels Performs Cher Tribute Concert!
  • Photo Coverage: Cody Simpson Takes His First Bows in ANASTASIA

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE