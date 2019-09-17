Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the American Theatre Wing 2019 Gala
Last night was the American Theatre Wing's 2019 Gala, celebrating Jonathan Larson!
The evening's entertainment featured the work of composers and lyricists who have been the recipients of the Jonathan Larson Grants, including Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis, Michael R. Jackson, Academy Award, Grammy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Shaina Taub, and, of course, Pulitzer Prize and three-time Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson. Many of the artists made appearances to speak about their role in the Larson Legacy.
Performers for the evening included Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon; Tony Award winner Nikki M. James; the cast of The Jonathan Larson Project, including,Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and Grammy Award nominee Jason Tam; the cast of Love In Hate Nation, including, Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler; as well as two-time Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker, and other members of the original RENT cast.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The American Theatre Wing's 2019 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 16, 2019 in New York City.
