Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the American Theatre Wing 2019 Gala

Sep. 17, 2019  

Last night was the American Theatre Wing's 2019 Gala, celebrating Jonathan Larson!

The evening's entertainment featured the work of composers and lyricists who have been the recipients of the Jonathan Larson Grants, including Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis, Michael R. Jackson, Academy Award, Grammy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Shaina Taub, and, of course, Pulitzer Prize and three-time Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson. Many of the artists made appearances to speak about their role in the Larson Legacy.

Performers for the evening included Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon; Tony Award winner Nikki M. James; the cast of The Jonathan Larson Project, including,Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and Grammy Award nominee Jason Tam; the cast of Love In Hate Nation, including, Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler; as well as two-time Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker, and other members of the original RENT cast.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

The American Theatre Wing's 2019 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 16, 2019 in New York City.

Julie Larson

Victoria Leacock Hoffman

Andrew Werner

Andrew Werner

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Luz Towns-Miranda

Luz Towns-Miranda

Anna Deavere Smith

Anna Deavere Smith

Jordan Roth and Anna Deavere Smith

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

James Uphoff and Karen Olivo

Karen Olivo

James Uphoff and Karen Olivo

David Henry Hwang

David Henry Hwang

Heather Hitchens

Heather Hitchens and David Henry Hwang

Frank DiLella

Michael Greif

Bonnie Comley

Bonnie Comley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Ross Golan

Cory Michael Smith

Cory Michael Smith

Cory Michael Smith

Ted Chapin

Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy

Jack Noseworthy

Sergio Trujillo

Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy

Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy

Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworthy

Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Andy Mientus

Andy Mientus

Andy Mientus

Nick Blaemire attends The American Theatre Wing's 2019 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 16, 2019 in New York City.

Nick Blaemire

Jason Tam

Jason Tam

Jason Tam

Barrett Wilbert Weed

Barrett Wilbert Weed

Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis

Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Diane Paulus

Diane Paulus

Diane Paulus and Elizabeth Stanley

Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Jane Badler

Jane Badler

Jane Badler

Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Mientus and Nikki M. James

Rachel Hauck

Rachel Hauck

Randi Zuckerberg

Randi Zuckerberg

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Christopher Jackson

Christopher Jackson

Christopher Jackson and Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Benj Pasek

Ryann Redmond

Julie Schafler and Jim Dale

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston



