ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!

Dec. 4, 2017  

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island officially opened last night, December 3rd, at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC), and is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

Lea Salonga (Erzulie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Merle Dandridge (Papa Ge), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe) are joined by newcomer, Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune) with Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Darlesia Cearcy (Storyteller), Rodrick Covington (Storyteller), Emerson Davis (Little Girl) Alysha Deslorieux(Andrea), Tyler Hardwick (Storyteller), Cassondra James(Storyteller), David Jennings (Armand), Grasan Kingsberry (Storyteller), Loren Lott (Storyteller), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Isaac Powell (Daniel), T. Oliver Reid(Storyteller), Aurelia Williams (Storyteller), and Mia Williamson(Little Girl).

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens(Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Nikki M. James

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Nikki M. James

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Phylicia Rashad

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Phylicia Rashad

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Ali Stroker, David Perlow

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Ari'el Stachel

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Ari'el Stachel

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Lilli Cooper

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Lilli Cooper

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Wesley Taylor

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Sean Grandillo, Kimiko Glenn

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jelani Alladin

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jelani Alladin

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jenna Ushkowitz, Blake Daniel

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jenna Ushkowitz

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jenna Ushkowitz

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Nicholas Ashe

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Nicholas Ashe

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Rev. Calvin Butts

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Rev. Calvin Butts

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Sara Ramirez

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Sara Ramirez

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Billy Porter, Adam Smith

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Billy Porter

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Billy Porter

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Kathryn Gallagher

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Kathryn Gallagher

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Krista Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Krista Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Laverne Cox

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Laverne Cox

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Tituss Burgess

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Tituss Burgess

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Laverne Cox, Tituss Burgess

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Deborah Joy Winans

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Deborah Joy Winans

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Lamman Rucker

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Lamman Rucker

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jon Jon Briones

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jon Jon Briones

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
JorDan Fisher

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
JorDan Fisher

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Janet Dacal

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Janet Dacal

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Jeremy Kushnier, Robin Abramson

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Clay Aiken

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Clay Aiken

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Camille A. Brown

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Camille A. Brown

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
George Salazar, Dr. Peter Schnatz

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Michael Arden, Andy Mientus

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Vanessa Ray

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Vanessa Ray

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Michael Arden

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Michael Arden

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Tracy Weiler, Ken Davenport

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
  • Photo Coverage: They Dance! ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PARISIAN WOMAN!
  • Photo Coverage: Uma Thurman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PARISIAN WOMAN!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Star-Studded Red Carpet for METEOR SHOWER!
  • Photo Coverage: Shaina Taub Is Presented with 2017 Fred Ebb Award

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com