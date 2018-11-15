Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance

Last night, New York City Center presented the 75th Anniversary gala presentation of A Chorus Line.

The production stars Jay Armstrong Johnson (Bobby), Kate Bailey (Kristine), Callan Bergmann (Frank), Natalie Bourgeois (Lois), Tommy Bracco (Mike), Wesley Ian Cappiello(Roy), Max Clayton (Don), Aaron Patrick Craven (Butch), Sara Esty (Maggie), Emily Franch(Vicki), David Grindrod (Mark), Eddie Gutierrez (Paul), Robyn Hurder(Cassie), Jolina Javier(Connie), Tara Kostmayer (Diana), Denis Lambert (Greg), J. Elaine Marcos (Val), Melanie Moore (Judy), Jenna Nicole Schoen (Tricia), Joseph J. Simeone (Al), Ahmad Simmons(Tom), Ryan Steele (Larry), Naomi C. Walley (Bebe), Anthony Wayne (Richie), Tony Yazbeck (Zach), and Leigh Zimmerman (Sheila).

BroadwayWorld was at last night's performance, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

In 1975, the stories of seventeen Broadway dancers sprang to life when A Chorus Lineopened Off-Broadway. Born of workshop sessions with actual Broadway dancers (eight of whom appeared in the original cast). This incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received 12 Tony Award nominations, winning nine-in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. With a Broadway run of 6,137 performances, national tours, and international productions, A Chorus Line is both a snapshot of a moment in history and a platform for fresh talent, which will be showcased in this Annual Gala Presentation (November 14 - 18) directed by Bob Avian (original co-choreographer) with choreography by Baayork Lee (Connie, original cast) and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Bob Avian



Bob Avian



Bob Avian



Peter Pileski and Bob Avian



Peter Pileski and Bob Avian



Baayork Lee



Baayork Lee



Baayork Lee



Baayork Lee and Matthew Couvillon



Baayork Lee and Matthew Couvillon



Baayork Lee and Bob Avian



Baayork Lee and Bob Avian



Bebe Neuwirth



Bebe Neuwirth



Chris Calkins and Bebe Neuwirth



Arlene Shuler



Arlene Shuler



Jeanine Tesori



Jeanine Tesori



Jeanine Tesori



Jake Gyllenhaal



Daphne Rubin-Vega



Daphne Rubin-Vega



Stacy Bash-Polley



Jeanine Tesori, Stacy Bash- Polley and Sutton Foster



Jeanine Tesori, Stacy Bash- Polley and Sutton Foster



Sutton Foster



Sutton Foster



Tom Kitt



Tom Kitt



Tyler Hanes and Nick Adams



Nick Adams



Tyler Hanes



Tyler Hanes and Nick Adams



Jamie deRoy



Jamie deRoy



Sutton Foster, Michael Kors, Lance Le Pere and Donna McKechnie



Baayork Lee and Donna McKechnie



Baayork Lee and Donna McKechnie



Baayork Lee and Donna McKechnie



Sutton Foster and Michael Kors



Christian Borle



Christian Borle and guest



Christian Borle



Christian Borle and guest



Stacey Mindich



Stacey Mindich



Tituss Burgess



Tituss Burgess



Tituss Burgess



Jake Gyllenhaal



Jake Gyllenhaal



Jeanine Tesori and Jake Gyllenhaal



Jeanine Tesori and Jake Gyllenhaal



Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere



Jake Gyllenhaal