Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance

Nov. 15, 2018  

Last night, New York City Center presented the 75th Anniversary gala presentation of A Chorus Line.

The production stars Jay Armstrong Johnson (Bobby), Kate Bailey (Kristine), Callan Bergmann (Frank), Natalie Bourgeois (Lois), Tommy Bracco (Mike), Wesley Ian Cappiello(Roy), Max Clayton (Don), Aaron Patrick Craven (Butch), Sara Esty (Maggie), Emily Franch(Vicki), David Grindrod (Mark), Eddie Gutierrez (Paul), Robyn Hurder(Cassie), Jolina Javier(Connie), Tara Kostmayer (Diana), Denis Lambert (Greg), J. Elaine Marcos (Val), Melanie Moore (Judy), Jenna Nicole Schoen (Tricia), Joseph J. Simeone (Al), Ahmad Simmons(Tom), Ryan Steele (Larry), Naomi C. Walley (Bebe), Anthony Wayne (Richie), Tony Yazbeck (Zach), and Leigh Zimmerman (Sheila).

BroadwayWorld was at last night's performance, and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

In 1975, the stories of seventeen Broadway dancers sprang to life when A Chorus Lineopened Off-Broadway. Born of workshop sessions with actual Broadway dancers (eight of whom appeared in the original cast). This incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received 12 Tony Award nominations, winning nine-in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. With a Broadway run of 6,137 performances, national tours, and international productions, A Chorus Line is both a snapshot of a moment in history and a platform for fresh talent, which will be showcased in this Annual Gala Presentation (November 14 - 18) directed by Bob Avian (original co-choreographer) with choreography by Baayork Lee (Connie, original cast) and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Bob Avian

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Bob Avian

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Bob Avian

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Peter Pileski and Bob Avian

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Peter Pileski and Bob Avian

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee and Matthew Couvillon

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee and Matthew Couvillon

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee and Bob Avian

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee and Bob Avian

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Chris Calkins and Bebe Neuwirth

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Arlene Shuler

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Arlene Shuler

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jeanine Tesori

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jeanine Tesori

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jeanine Tesori

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Stacy Bash-Polley

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jeanine Tesori, Stacy Bash- Polley and Sutton Foster

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jeanine Tesori, Stacy Bash- Polley and Sutton Foster

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Sutton Foster

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Sutton Foster

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tom Kitt

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tom Kitt

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tyler Hanes and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tyler Hanes

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tyler Hanes and Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Sutton Foster, Michael Kors, Lance Le Pere and Donna McKechnie

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee and Donna McKechnie

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee and Donna McKechnie

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Baayork Lee and Donna McKechnie

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Sutton Foster and Michael Kors

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Christian Borle

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Christian Borle and guest

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Christian Borle

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Christian Borle and guest

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Stacey Mindich

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Stacey Mindich

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tituss Burgess

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tituss Burgess

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Tituss Burgess

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jeanine Tesori and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jeanine Tesori and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere

Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
Jake Gyllenhaal

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: City Center's A CHORUS LINE Takes Bows at Gala Performance
  • Photo Coverage: On The Red Carpet at City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the After Party For City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala Performance
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the 10th Annual BROADWAY SALUTES, Hosted By Danny Burstein, With Performance by Nicolette Robinson
  • Photo Coverage: Kate Baldwin, Alan Cumming & More Honor Sheldon Harnick at the DGF Gala
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 DGF Gala, Featuring Kate Baldwin, Elizabeth Stanley, and More

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE