Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW

Meet the cast for the New York premiere of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow by Halley Feiffer at MCC Theater!



The cast features Lucille Lortel Award nominee Ako (God Said This), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer(MCC's Hand to God), Tavi Gevinson (This Is Our Youth), Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Drama Desk Award winner Rebecca Henderson ("Russian Doll"), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Matthew Jeffers (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), Gene Jones, Alfredo Narciso ("Manifest"), Theatre World Award winner Chris Perfetti (Sons of the Prophet), Ryan Spahn (Summer and Smoke), and Ray Anthony Thomas (Jitney).

The struggle is real for Olga, Masha, and Irina: siblings who are NOT super thrilled to be stuck in rural Russia circa 1900 (laaame). In Halley Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's Three Sisters, we follow the joys and heartbreaks of one lovably dysfunctional family over the course of several pivotal years in a world that proves to be eerily similar to the one we live in today. Directed by Trip Cullman, this new comedy tackles the absurdity of the privileged class and the power of love in a fresh twist on a classic tale that reveals itself to be far more relevant, than like, ever before.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Trip Cullman and Halley Feiffer



Steven Boyer, Ryan Spahn, Sas Goldberg, Alfredo Narciso, Ako, Gene Jones, Matthew Jeffers, Ray Anthony Thomas, Tavi Gevinson, Rebecca Henderson and Greg Hildreth



Tavi Gevinson



Steven Boyer



Sas Goldberg



Ryan Spahn



Greg Hildreth



Ray Anthony Thomas



Rebecca Henderson



Gene Jones



Alfredo Narciso



Matthew Jeffers



Trip Cullman and Halley Feiffer



Trip Cullman, Steven Boyer, Ryan Spahn, Sas Goldberg, Alfredo Narciso, Ako, Gene Jones, Matthew Jeffers, Ray Anthony Thomas, Tavi Gevinson, Rebecca Henderson, Greg Hildreth and Halley Feiffer