HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
Photo Coverage: Mary-Louise Parker, Paula Vogel and More at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Meet & Greet

Article Pixel Feb. 28, 2020  

Paula Vogel, director Mark Brokaw and How I Learned to Drive cast members Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers attended a meet and greet for the show!

How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on Friday, March 27, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, April 22, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker

David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker

David Morse, Paula Vogel, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw

David Morse, Johanna Day, Paula Vogel, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw

David Morse, Alyssa May Gold, Johanna Day, Paula Vogel, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, Chris Myers

David Morse, Alyssa May Gold, Johanna Day, Mary-Louise Parker, Chris Myers

Paula Vogel, Mark Brokaw

Paula Vogel, Mark Brokaw

