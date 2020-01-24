Photo Coverage: Kerry Butler, Alex Boniello, Tony Goldwyn and More Stop By BroadwayCon 2020

BroadwayWorld is giving fans a look inside the BroadwayCon 2020! Check out photos from inside the event featuring Kerry Butler, Alex Boniello, and more as they greet the fans!

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.

The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule and the special guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





Related Articles