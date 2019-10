Photo Coverage: Jeremy Jordan Performs With The New York Pops

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, opened its 2019-2020 Carnegie Hall season on Friday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with a program featuring star of stage and screen: Jeremy Jordan.

The concert included some of Jordan's favorite songs, including "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables, "Moving Too Fast" from The Last Five Years, "Santa Fe" from Newsies, "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress, and "Something's Coming" from West Side Story.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



