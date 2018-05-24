Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE

May. 24, 2018  

The world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle officially opened last night off-Broadway. BroadwayWorld attended opening night and you can check out photos from the cast's opening night party below!

Irina Dvorovenko ("The Americans"), a former American Ballet Theatreprincipal dancer, Tony Award nominees Tony Yazbeck (ON THE TOWN, FINDING NEVERLAND) and Peter Friedman (RAGTIME, The Vineyard's THE SLUG BEARERS OF KAYROL ISLAND...), and Teagle F. Bourgere (THE CRUCIBLE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN) are featured in the world premiere of The Beast in the Jungle, an original work fusing dance, drama and music by legendary composer and four-time Tony Award winner John Kander(CABARET, CHICAGO), Tony Award nominee playwright David Thompson(STEEL PIER; FLORA, THE RED MENACE), and five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (THE PRODUCERS, CONTACT).

Adapted from Henry James' classic 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. With a waltz-inspired instrumental score, and dazzling choreography that traverses the worlds of ballet and contemporary dance, this powerful and romantic tale of love and loss reunites the remarkable creative team behind The Vineyard's acclaimed THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Irina Dvorovenko

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Irina Dvorovenko

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Irina Dvorovenko

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Peter Friedman

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Peter Friedman

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Clifton Samuels and Sara Esty

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Sara Esty

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Clifton Samuels

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Clifton Samuels

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Clifton Samuels

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Naomi Kakuk

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Naomi Kakuk

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Elizabeth Dugas

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Elizabeth Dugas

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Maira Barriga

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Maira Barriga

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Maira Barriga

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Leah Hofmann

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Leah Hofmann

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Leah Hofmann

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Erin N. Moore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Erin N. Moore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Irina Dvorovenko with the cast

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Irina Dvorovenko with the cast

buy tickets

Related Articles


10 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAILEY KILGORE or TAYLOR LOUDERMAN for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Night Cast Celebration for THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE Takes its Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway's Future is Female! Go Inside the 9th Annual Lilly Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 9th Annual Lilly Awards!
  • Photo Flash: Remembering Patricia Morrison

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       