Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'

Jan. 12, 2019  

BroadwayCon is officially underway! Yesterday, Friday, January 11, the convention kicked off, as many panels and events were held. Yesterday also marked the convention's Industry Day. BroadwayCon Industry Day is recommended for existing or aspiring members of the Broadway industry looking to hear from experts and connect with other professionals.

One panel that was held was titled "The Broadway Blueprint." From music to digital content to licensing to OTT, the state of consumption is amid an incredible transformation. Forbes' Lee Seymour facilitated a conversation with Charles Flateman (The Shubert Organization), Kurt Deutsch (Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records), and Bonnie Comley (BroadwayHD) about what these trends say about the fans.

BroadwayWorld was there for the panel, and you can check out the photos below!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 features panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour, Charlie Flateman, Kurt Deutsch and Bonnie Comley on stage during Broadwaycon Industry Day "The Broadway Blueprint: The State of Fan Consumption" at New York Hilton Midtown on January 11, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour and Charlie Flateman

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Charlie Flateman

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour and Charlie Flateman

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Kurt Deutsch

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Kurt Deutsch

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Charlie Flateman and Kurt Deutsch

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour, Charlie Flateman and Kurt Deutsch

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Kurt Deutsch

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour, Charlie Flateman, Kurt Deutsch and Bonnie Comleyon stage during Broadwaycon at New York Hilton Midtown on January 11, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Charlie Flateman and Kurt Deutsch

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Kurt Deutsch

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour, Charlie Flateman, Kurt Deutsch and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour, Charlie Flateman, Kurt Deutsch and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Kurt Deutsch and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Charlie Flateman, Kurt Deutsch and Bonnie Comley

Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
Lee Seymour, Charlie Flateman, Kurt Deutsch and Bonnie Comley

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Anthony Rapp Introduces Industry Day at BroadwayCon
  • Photo Coverage: They're Ready for Their Upgrade! In Rehearsal with the Cast of BE MORE CHILL
  • FREEZE FRAME: Chill Out Inside the First Day of Rehearsals with BE MORE CHILL!
  • Photo Flashback: Remembering GREASE And MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Star Derek Keeling
  • Photo Coverage: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and More Hit the Red Carpet At the National Board Of Review Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Theatrical Unions Show Support For Actors' Equity Development Strike

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup



      SHARE